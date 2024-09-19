ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets 20 years jail for raping minor in Uttar Pradesh

Published - September 19, 2024 09:54 am IST - Bareilly

Special Judge of the POCSO Court Kumar Mayank fined the accused ₹28,000

PTI

Image used for representation

A POCSO court here sentenced a 22-year-old man to 20 years in prison for raping a minor girl, a government lawyer said on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC) Shubham Mishra said that on Wednesday (September 18), Special Judge of the POCSO Court Kumar Mayank also fined the accused ₹28,000.

Citing the father's complaint, Mr. Mishra said the incident had taken place in Sheeshgarh town on March 20, 2023, when the accused lured the 15-year-old girl to a brick kiln and raped her.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complaint further mentioned that the girl was then kept confined in a house for some days where she was raped repeatedly and threatened with dire consequences, the lawyer added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"After investigation, the police filed a charge sheet against the accused. After hearing the lawyers and witnesses of both sides and observing the evidence, the court found the accused guilty of rape," Mr. Mishra said.

"Seven witnesses were produced in the court. Special Judge POCSO Kumar Mayank has punished the accused with a fine of ₹28,000 in addition to 20 years of imprisonment," he said.

He added that the entire fine would be given to the victim for her rehabilitation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US