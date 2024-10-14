GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man booked, around 30 detained over Bahraich violence

Sunday’s violence in Bahraich was triggered by a disagreement over music being blasted out from loudspeakers while the procession was passing through the area.

Published - October 14, 2024 12:52 pm IST - Bahraich (UP)

PTI
Motorbikes burnt following Sunday night violence during goddess Durga idol immersion, in Bahraich, on October 14, 2024.

Motorbikes burnt following Sunday night violence during goddess Durga idol immersion, in Bahraich, on October 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Police have booked a man and detained around 30 people in connection with the communal violence that broke out in a village in Bahraich and led to the death of a 22-year-old, officials said on Monday (October 14, 2024).

The face-off occurred on Sunday (October 13, 2024) in the Mahrajganj area of Mansoor village when a Durga idol immersion procession passed through. Around half a dozen people were injured in stone pelting and firing.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Bahraich, Vrinda Shukla said 25-30 people have been detained and efforts are on to bring normalcy in the areas affected by disturbance.

She added that an adequate police force has been deployed.

"All anarchist elements will be identified," Shukla said, adding that stringent action would be taken against them.

The SP said a case has been registered against a person identified as Salman. Gunshots were fired from his house, which also functions as a shop.

Identities of those involved in the incident are being ascertained and some suspects have been detained, she said.

Sunday (October 13, 2024)'s violence was triggered by a disagreement over music being blasted out from loudspeakers while the procession was passing through the area.

Ram Gopal Mishra of Rehua Mansoor village was walking in the procession when he suffered a bullet wound. He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment, one of his family members said.

The area was fraught with communal tension after the killing. Similar processions were cancelled in Fakharpur town and some other places.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath denounced the violence and directed the administration to communicate with religious organisations and get the idol immersions done on time.

He also directed police to deploy personnel at the immersion sites.

