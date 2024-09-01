GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested for sharing video with remarks against PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh

Published - September 01, 2024 12:11 pm IST - Muzaffarnagar

PTI
A 28-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly posting a video with objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A 28-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly posting a video with objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, police said on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

Vishal from Khaikheri village in Purkazi area was arrested on Saturday (August 31, 2024), Circle Officer (CO) Rajkumar said.

An FIR has been registered against him under sections 352 (intentional insult with the intention to provoke a breach of peace and 353 (statement conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.

Further investigation is underway, Mr. Rajkumar said.

