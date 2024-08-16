ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for raping 11-year-old in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

Published - August 16, 2024 02:02 pm IST - Ballia, Uttar Pradesh

Police said that the case was registered on Sunday when the accused allegedly posted the video of the act on an online platform

PTI

Image used for representation purposes | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A man was arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl here and posting the video of the act online, officials said on Friday (August 16, 2024).

Police said the incident happened on August 6 when the minor went to visit a friend’s home. “The accused was allegedly in the area,” they said.

“A case was registered on Sunday (August 11, 2024) when the accused allegedly posted the video of the act on an online platform,” they said.

Circle Officer of the area Mohammad Faheem Quraishi said, "We have arrested Kallu (20) in connection with a rape case of a minor girl. A police team arrested Kallu on Thursday (August 16, 2024) and sent him to jail.

