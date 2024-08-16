GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for raping 11-year-old in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

Police said that the case was registered on Sunday when the accused allegedly posted the video of the act on an online platform

Published - August 16, 2024 02:02 pm IST - Ballia, Uttar Pradesh

PTI
Image used for representation purposes

Image used for representation purposes | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A man was arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl here and posting the video of the act online, officials said on Friday (August 16, 2024).

Police said the incident happened on August 6 when the minor went to visit a friend’s home. “The accused was allegedly in the area,” they said.

“A case was registered on Sunday (August 11, 2024) when the accused allegedly posted the video of the act on an online platform,” they said.

Circle Officer of the area Mohammad Faheem Quraishi said, "We have arrested Kallu (20) in connection with a rape case of a minor girl. A police team arrested Kallu on Thursday (August 16, 2024) and sent him to jail.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.