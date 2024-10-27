Lucknow hotels receive bomb threats, ransom demand via email

At least 10 large hotels in Lucknow received bomb threats via email on Sunday (October 27, 2024) prompting local police to launch search operations at these properties.

The anonymous sender demanded a ransom of $55,000 (about ₹46 lakh) in return for not detonating explosives allegedly hidden in black bags on the grounds of the targeted hotels. The threat email read: “Bombs are hidden in black bags on the grounds of your hotel. I want $55,000 or I will detonate the explosives and blood will spread everywhere. Any attempt at diffusing the bomb will detonate them. To pay ransom contact me on my primary email address.”

The hotels targeted by the bomb threats were Comfort Hotel Vista, Clarks Awadh, Saraca Lucknow, Fortune Park BBD, Lemon Tree Hotel, The Piccadily Lucknow, Hotel Casa Aishbagh, Hotel Dayal Gateway, and Hotel Silvete.

Hotel managements immediately informed law enforcement authorities, who are investigating. The Lucknow police had not issued a statement on the bomb threats till the time this story was filed.

The spate of bomb threats in the U.P. State capital comes two days after similar threats was issued to three hotels in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh.

