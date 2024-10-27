ADVERTISEMENT

Lucknow hotels receive bomb threats, ransom demand via email

Updated - October 27, 2024 04:23 pm IST - Lucknow

Anonymous sender demands ransom of $55,000 in return for not detonating allegedly hidden explosives on hotel premises

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Clark Awadh Marriott in Lucknow. It was one of the hotels which received bomb threats through email on October 27, 2024.

At least 10 large hotels in Lucknow received bomb threats via email on Sunday (October 27, 2024) prompting local police to launch search operations at these properties. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The anonymous sender demanded a ransom of $55,000 (about ₹46 lakh) in return for not detonating explosives allegedly hidden in black bags on the grounds of the targeted hotels. The threat email read: “Bombs are hidden in black bags on the grounds of your hotel. I want $55,000 or I will detonate the explosives and blood will spread everywhere. Any attempt at diffusing the bomb will detonate them. To pay ransom contact me on my primary email address.” 

The hotels targeted by the bomb threats were Comfort Hotel Vista, Clarks Awadh, Saraca Lucknow, Fortune Park BBD, Lemon Tree Hotel, The Piccadily Lucknow, Hotel Casa Aishbagh, Hotel Dayal Gateway, and Hotel Silvete.

Hotel managements immediately informed law enforcement authorities, who are investigating. The Lucknow police had not issued a statement on the bomb threats till the time this story was filed. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The spate of bomb threats in the U.P. State capital comes two days after similar threats was issued to three hotels in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US