Lucknow hotels receive bomb threats via email, ransom demanded

At least 10 big hotels in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow received a bomb threat via email on Sunday (October 27, 2024) promoting local police to launch search operations in the premises of those hotel.

The anonymous sender demanded a ransom of $55,000 (roughly ₹46,00,000) to not detonate hidden explosives in black bags on the ground of these hotels. The threat mail read: “Bombs are hidden in black bags on the grounds of your hotel. I want $55,000 or I will detonate the explosives and blood will spread everywhere. Any attempt at diffusing the bomb will detonate them. To pay ransom contact me on my primary email address,”

The major hotels targeted by the bomb threats are Comfort Vista, Clark Awadh Marriott, Saraca, Fortune, Lemon Tree, Piccadily, Casa, Dayal Gateway and Silvette.

The hotel management immediately informed law enforcement authorities who have launched investigations. Lucknow police haven’t issued any statement over the bomb threats till the time of going to press. This incident comes two days after a similar threat was issues three hotels in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh.