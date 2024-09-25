GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lucknow HDFC Bank employee dies at work, colleagues suspect work pressure

Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh blamed the BJP government’s economic policies for pressure and stress at work

Published - September 25, 2024 04:52 pm IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
Image for representation.`

Image for representation.` | Photo Credit: Reuters

A woman employee of HDFC Bank in Lucknow died at work on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) after collapsing on the ground allegedly due to work pressure.

The employee, Sadaf Fatima, who worked at HDFC Bank’s Vibhuti Khand branch in Lucknow, suddenly became unconscious and collapsed on the floor. Her body has been sent for post-mortem and it is suspected that she suffered a heart attack. The deceased woman’s colleagues said that she was under stress due to work pressure.

Meanwhile, opposition parties blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s failed economic policies for work pressure and stress in government and private jobs. The incident in Lucknow comes to light amid a nationwide outrage over the death of an Ernst & Young employee in Pune allegedly due to “excessive workload”.

Reacting sharply over the incident, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said the death of the employee was extremely worrying and was a symbol of the “current economic pressure in the country”. Mr. Yadav added that the real measure of the progress of any country is not the increase in the figures of services or products but it is how mentally free, healthy and happy are citizens. 

Watch | EY employee death: Do laws in India adequately protect the corporate workforce?

“The news of the death of a female HDFC employee in Lucknow after falling from her chair in the office due to work pressure and stress is extremely worrying. Such news is a symbol of the current economic pressure in the country. All companies and government departments will have to think seriously in this regard. This is an irreparable loss of the country’s human resources. Such sudden deaths bring the working conditions under question. The real measure of the progress of any country is not the increase in the figures of services or products but it is how mentally free, healthy and happy are people,” Mr. Yadav wrote on X.

The former Uttar Pradesh CM added, “Due to the failed economic policies of the BJP government, the business of companies has reduced so much that to save their business, they make fewer people do many times more work. The BJP government is as much responsible for such sudden deaths as the statements of BJP leaders that mentally demoralize the public. To overcome this problem, companies and government departments should make active and meaningful efforts for immediate improvement,”.

Published - September 25, 2024 04:52 pm IST

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.