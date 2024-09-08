Lucknow building collapse: Police lodge FIR against owner

Police on Sunday (September 8, 2024) booked the owner of the three-storey building here that collapsed a day ago, killing eight people, officials said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Amit Verma said a police team is investigating the matter and the accused will be arrested soon.

A senior police official said an FIR has been lodged against Rakesh Singhal, the owner of the Harmilap building in the Transport Nagar area.

The building collapsed on Saturday evening triggering a major rescue operation. Eight people were killed in the incidents while 28 others were injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government formed a three-member committee on Sunday to probe the building collapse incident.

The FIR against Singhpal was lodged at the Sarojini Nagar police station here on the complaint of MK Singh, the police outpost in-charge at Transport Nagar, the officials said.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

According to the officials, the building had a motor workshop and warehouse on the ground floor, a medical godown on the first floor and a cutlery warehouse on the second floor.