Lok Sabha election result signifies negative politics ending, verdict belongs to PDA: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on June 8 said the 2024 Lok Sabha polls verdict signified that negative politics ended with the issues and concerns of common people taking centre stage.

Mr. Yadav, while speaking to media after chairing the parliamentary board meeting of his party in Lucknow, said the victory belongs to the PDA (Pichda, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak) and other marginalised social groups with the party given a major responsibility to protect their interests after the positive poll outcome.

‘Samajwadis’ responsibility increases’

“The responsibility of the ‘Samajwadis’ (socialists) has increased, be it raising the issues pertaining to the public, keeping the interest of the public in mind. The victory belongs to the PDA. We will protect their interests as per the Constitution. The poll outcome ended the negative politics with people’s concern taking centre stage,” said the SP president, after holding a meeting with the party’s newly-elected Lok Sabha members.

The SP-led INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh performed well by winning 43 out of the 80 parliamentary seats in the State, with the SP alone securing 37 seats and the Congress emerging victorious on six. Mr. Yadav, who won from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat and is likely to resign from the Leader of Opposition post in U.P. Assembly, further said the SP has emerged as a positive movement of social solidarity following the polls with the PDA plank of social justice moving towards its destination of equality.

“In the 2024 polls, the SP emerged as a ‘positive movement of social solidarity’ more than a political party. Every section and class of the society by voting for the SP changed the direction of future politics not only in U.P. but in the entire country. The PDA’s message of social harmony is a new message for ‘New India’. Now, this consciousness and awakening will expand nationwide and the movement for social justice will be seen moving towards its destination,” he said.

The INDIA bloc, which protects the Constitution, democracy, reservation, equality and harmony, will become more powerful with time on the basis of increasing public support and will become a strong shield for the exploited, deprived and oppressed sections, the former U.P. Chief Minister said.

Clarion call

In the meeting, the SP Lok Sabha members congratulated Mr. Yadav for the performance with the party winning 37 out of 63 seats it contested and asked him to lead the party in Lok Sabha. The SP emerged as the third-largest party in the Lok Sabha after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

The BJP managed to win only 33 seats from U.P., down by 29 seats and its allies the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Apna Dal (Soneylal) won two seats and one seat respectively. Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) led by Dalit activist Chandra Shekhar Aazad won one seat, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) failed to win even a single seat.

