GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lok Sabha 2024: Voting ends on eight U.P. seats amid allegations of fake voting by Samajwadi Party

The campaign witnessed BJP leaders pushing the Hindutva narrative, while the Opposition sought votes to save India’s Constitution

April 19, 2024 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kairana, on April 19, 2024.

Voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kairana, on April 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Voting concluded for eight Parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election on Friday. The Election Commission recorded 57.54% voter turnout till 5 p.m.

In the first phase, eight Parliamentary seats in Western U.P. went to vote - Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina (SC), Moradabad, Rampur, and Pilibhit.

Rampur recorded 52.42% voter turnout while Moradabad stood at 58.06%. Pilibhit marked a 58.95% turnout at the time of going to press.

The SP alleged that BJP engaged in fraudulent voting in many of the constituencies. “The BJP leaders and booth agents are casting fake votes at booth number 237 in Moradabad’s Kanth; attempts are being made to capture the booth in the presence of the administration. The Election Commission should take cognisance, and ensure fair voting,” the SP said in a statement. The SP made similar claims about booths in Rampur, Kairana, and Muzaffarnagar as well.

In response, the BJP said, “Seeing its imminent defeat, the SP is engaging in false propaganda.”

In the first phase, seats like Moradabad, Rampur, Saharanpur, and Muzaffarnagar with a substantial Muslim electorate went for election. Of these eight seats, which had 80 competing candidates, 73 men and seven women were in the fray from various parties. Roughly 1.43 crore voters, of which 76.23 lakh are men and 67.14 lakh women, were eligible to cast their franchise. The campaign witnessed the BJP leaders pushing the Hindutva narrative with words like fatwa, curfew, riots, exodus as part of their campaign vocabulary, while the Opposition sought votes to save India’s Constitution from the threat of authoritarianism.

Prominent candidates in this phase are Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan from Muzaffarnagar, U.P. Minister Jitin Prasada from Pilibhit, Congress leader Imran Masood from Saharanpur, and Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad from Nagina.

Related Topics

Samajwadi Party / Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.