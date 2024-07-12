‘Life of poor has value’, says Akhilesh on video of U.P. man carrying dead sister

After a video from Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district emerged on July 12 in which a man is seen carrying the body of his teenage sister, who died due to typhoid as no medical help could reach her due to floods, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav urged the government to make arrangements for emergency medical facilities in flood-affected areas.

“A sad news has come from Lakhimpur that a girl died as she could not reach the hospital on time due to floods. The helpless brother tried his best to take his sister to the hospital by carrying her on his shoulders, but the sister died on the way. The government is expected to make additional arrangements for emergency medical facilities in flood situations and remember that the life of a poor person also has some value,” wrote Mr. Yadav on X, along with a 13-second video in which the deceased is seen lying on the road, while her brother along with some well-wishers are seen trying to lift her. Later the brother holds her on his shoulder, with tears rolling down his cheeks.

The girl, Shivani, was carried by her brother to their house as incessant rain washed away roads in her village.

Twelve districts of the State are facing the fury of floods. So far, 633 villages across 33 tehsils have been hit, affecting 17.97 lakh people and 18,000 heads of cattle. More than 1.45 lakh hectares of agricultural land has been submerged.