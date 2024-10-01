Lawyers demand transfer of Allahabad HC judge for ‘misbehaving’ with senior advocate

The lawyers across Uttar Pradesh have collectively demanded the transfer of Justice Sangeeta Chandra from the Allahabad High Court and also passed a resolution for boycott of any judicial work in her court until she is transferred.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawyer’s ire arose in the wake of a contempt of court proceedings ordered last week against Senior Advocate S.C. Mishra, by a Bench led by Justice Chandra and Justice Brij Raj Singh.

Advocate Mishra, a former Member of Parliament from Bahujan Samaj Party is practicing in the Allahabad HC for around five decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, Justice Chandra and Justice Singh were hearing a plea challenging orders issued by the Lucknow civic body rejecting the technical bid for a tender. The petitioner was being represented by advocate Mishra, who allegedly raised his voice in the court after his request for an interim order in the matter was declined.

The court, while ordering contempt proceedings against the senior counsel, noted that he had made personal accusations on the court and hence “lowered its dignity”.

Condemning the behaviour of the court, the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh in a letter to the Secretary General of the Supreme Court had said that Justice Chandra had ‘misbehaved’ with lawyers in the past as well.

The lawyers registered with Allahabad High Court Bar Association and Oudh Bar Association also supported the boycott call and demanded immediate transfer of Justice Chandra.

Meanwhile, Justice Chandra recused herself from hearing the above mentioned case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.