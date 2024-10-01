ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyers demand transfer of Allahabad HC judge for ‘misbehaving’ with senior advocate

Published - October 01, 2024 08:28 am IST - New Delhi:

The lawyer’s ire arose in the wake of a contempt of court proceedings ordered last week against Senior Advocate S.C. Mishra, by a Bench led by Justice Chandra and Justice Brij Raj Singh

Ishita Mishra
Allahabad High court. | Photo Credit: AFP

The lawyers across Uttar Pradesh have collectively demanded the transfer of Justice Sangeeta Chandra from the Allahabad High Court and also passed a resolution for boycott of any judicial work in her court until she is transferred.

Advocate Mishra, a former Member of Parliament from Bahujan Samaj Party is practicing in the Allahabad HC for around five decades.

Last week, Justice Chandra and Justice Singh were hearing a plea challenging orders issued by the Lucknow civic body rejecting the technical bid for a tender. The petitioner was being represented by advocate Mishra, who allegedly raised his voice in the court after his request for an interim order in the matter was declined.

The court, while ordering contempt proceedings against the senior counsel, noted that he had made personal accusations on the court and hence “lowered its dignity”.

Condemning the behaviour of the court, the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh in a letter to the Secretary General of the Supreme Court had said that Justice Chandra had ‘misbehaved’ with lawyers in the past as well.

The lawyers registered with Allahabad High Court Bar Association and Oudh Bar Association also supported the boycott call and demanded immediate transfer of Justice Chandra.

Meanwhile, Justice Chandra recused herself from hearing the above mentioned case.

