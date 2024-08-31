Keep lawyers, ‘outsiders’ away from temples’ management: Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court has called for advocates and people from district administration to be kept away from the management and control of temples, saying people from religious fraternity should be given charge.

The court made the remarks during the hearing of a contempt application concerning the appointment of a ‘Receiver’ in a temple-related dispute filed by Devendra Kumar Sharma and another petitioner from Mathura district.

“Now, the time has come when all these temples should be freed from the clutches of practising advocates of Mathura court, and courts should make every endeavour to appoint, if necessary, a ‘Receiver’, who is connected with the management of a temple and has some religious leaning towards the deity,” Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal observed while disposing of the contempt petition.

The court was informed that there are 197 pending civil suits concerning temples in Mathura.

“People will lose faith if the temples and religious trusts are not managed and run by persons belonging to religious fraternity but by outsiders. Such actions should be prevented at the very beginning,” the judge said.

The court added that appointing advocates from Mathura to manage these temples often leads to delays and prolongs the litigation process. “In these famous temples of Vrindavan, Govardhan and Barasana, practising advocates of Mathura court have been appointed ‘Receivers’. The interest of ‘Receiver’ lies in keeping the litigation pending.

“No effort is made to conclude the civil proceedings, as the entire control of temple administration vest in the hands of ‘Receiver’. Most of the litigation is in respect of management of temples and appointment of ‘Receivers’,” Justice Agarwal said.

The ‘Receiver’ should also be well versed with the Vedas and ‘shastras’, the judge added.

The court said that practising lawyers cannot devote the required time needed to manage temples and such appointments have become a status symbols.

On the contempt plea, the court added, “Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, this court requests the district judge, Mathura to take personal pain and inform his officers about this order and also make every endeavour to conclude the civil disputes regarding temples and trusts of district-Mathura as expeditiously as possible.” “Prolonging the litigation is only creating further disputes in temples and leading to indirect involvement of practising advocates and district administration in the temples, which is not in the interest of the people having faith in Hindu religion,” it said in its judgment dated August 27.

