GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kanwar yatra order: Nothing wrong in Uttar Pradesh police diktat to fruit sellers, says Jitan Ram Manjhi

“What is the harm if people involved in businesses are asked to display their names and addresses prominently,” Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said.

Published - July 20, 2024 03:28 pm IST - Patna

PTI
Jitan Ram Manjhi. File

Jitan Ram Manjhi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on July 20 asserted that he saw "nothing wrong" with fruit sellers along the 'Kanwar Yatra' route in Uttar Pradesh being asked to display their names at their stalls.

Mr. Manjhi was responding to journalists' questions about the controversial U.P. police directive, which has faced criticism from the Opposition and some BJP allies, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's [Janatha Dal (United)] and Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Mr. Manjhi, who heads the Hindustani Awam Morcha, asked, "I cannot speak for other parties, but I see nothing wrong with such an order. What is the harm if people involved in businesses are asked to display their names and addresses prominently? In fact, such a display only makes it easy for buyers to spot a favourite stall. It is wrong to view the episode through the prism of religion", Mr. Manjhi added, who made his Parliamentary debut, at the age of 79, in the recent elections.

Mr. Manjhi's stance on the issue differs from that of Mr. Paswan, another Dalit leader from Bihar. Mr. Paswan recently told PTI that he disapproved of the directive, stating that "casteism and communalism have harmed the country more than anything else." The Opposition has alleged that the U.P. police directive aims to push Muslim fruit sellers out of business during the pilgrimage season.

JD(U) chief spokesman K. .C Tyagi criticised the U.P. police order, invoking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sabka saath sabka vikas slogan and noting that similar directives have not been issued in other States associated with Kanwar Yatra, such as Bihar, Jharkhand and Rajasthan.

Interestingly, Mr. Manjhi has often drawn flak from the BJP for remarks like "Lord Rama is imaginary, not historical" and tirade against Brahmins.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / politics / Lucknow / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.