Jhansi hospital fire: Two more infants die, toll rises to 17

Updated - November 24, 2024 01:10 pm IST - Jhansi (U.P.)

Tragic fire at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College claims 17 lives; 10 babies died on the night of the fire, the remaining succumbed to their “illnesses”, says college principal

PTI

Parents and family members of children who were rescued from the fire at Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmibai Medical College lie outside another ward of the hospital where their children have been shifted. File | Photo Credit: A.M. Faruqui

Two more infants rescued from a fire that ripped through the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi have died, taking the total toll in the blaze to 17, a senior official said on Sunday (November 24, 2024).

Thirty-nine newborns were rescued from a devastating fire in the medical college hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit on the night of November 15.

Jhansi hospital fire | The fire that engulfed newborn babies

Dr. Narendra Singh Sengar, the medical college’s principal, told PTI that of the 39 infants rescued, two more died on Saturday (Nov. 23).

While 10 babies died on the night of the fire, the remaining succumbed to their “illnesses”, he said.

Editorial | Twin negligence: On the Jhansi hospital fire

A post-mortem of the two bodies was done on Saturday (Nov. 23) and the cause of death was confirmed as “illness” in both cases. The bodies have been handed over to the family members, Dr. Sengar said.

The birth weight of both infants was 800 grams and one of them also had a hole in the heart, he added.

Jhansi hospital fire: Swapped children are reunited with families after two days of panic

Meanwhile, Congress sources said on Sunday (Nov. 24) that the party’s State chief Ajay Rai and Barabanki MP Tanuj Punia would travel to Jhansi and visit the medical college. They will also meet the families whose babies died in the fire.

