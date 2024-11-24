 />

November 24, 2024e-Paper

Jhansi hospital fire: Two more infants die, toll rises to 17

Tragic fire at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College claims 17 lives; 10 babies died on the night of the fire, the remainder succumbed to their “illnesses”, says college principal

Published - November 24, 2024 01:02 pm IST - Jhansi (U.P.)

PTI
Parents and family members of children who were rescued from the fire at Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmibai Medical College lie outside another ward of the hospital where their children have been shifted. File

Parents and family members of children who were rescued from the fire at Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmibai Medical College lie outside another ward of the hospital where their children have been shifted. File | Photo Credit: A.M. Faruqui

Two more infants rescued from a fire that ripped through the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi have died, taking the total toll in the blaze to 17, a senior official said on Sunday (November 24, 2024).

Thirty-nine newborns were rescued from a devastating fire in the medical college hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit on the night of November 15.

Jhansi hospital fire | The fire that engulfed newborn babies

Dr. Narendra Singh Sengar, the medical college’s principal, told PTI that of the 39 infants rescued, two more died on Saturday (Nov. 23).

While 10 babies died on the night of the fire, the remainder succumbed to their “illnesses”, he said.

Editorial | Twin negligence: On the Jhansi hospital fire

A post-mortem of the two bodies was done on Saturday (Nov. 23) and the cause of death was confirmed as “illness” in both cases. The bodies have been handed over to the family members, Dr. Sengar said.

The birth weight of both infants was 800 grams and one of them also had a hole in the heart, he added.

Jhansi hospital fire: Swapped children are reunited with families after two days of panic

Meanwhile, Congress sources said on Sunday (Nov. 24) that the party’s State chief Ajay Rai and Barabanki MP Tanuj Punia would travel to Jhansi and visit the medical college. They will also meet the families whose babies died in the fire.

Published - November 24, 2024 01:02 pm IST

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / fire

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.