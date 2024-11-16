Jhansi hospital fire: Sprinkling of lime, cleaning premises to welcome U.P. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak spark outrage 

A viral video sparked widespread attention and led to an uproar in which elaborate arrangements being made and lime sprinkled on the road inside the State-run Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi to welcome the Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak before his arrival where 10 newborns died in a massive fire on November 15.

The video that went viral sparked outrage with social media users and political parties criticised the local administration and Uttar Pradesh Government for insensitivity and collapse of whole ‘governance’ mechanism.

“Such visuals are shocking. How could hospital officials be busy in making preparations for Health Minister’s visit. The video shows lack of sensitivity over such a human tragedy,” wrote Binod Chandra, a user on X.

The Congress alleged that the lime sprinkled on the road inside the Jhansi hospital to welcome the Deputy Chief Minister is an example of shamelessness.

“There cannot be a bigger example of shamelessness than this. On one hand, children were burnt to death, their families were crying and wailing. On the other hand, lime was being sprayed on the road to welcome the Deputy CM. This is the height of the government’s insensitivity. Children are dying by burning and this government is busy in polishing its face. The BJP government is running only through publicity and have nothing to do with public welfare. The only mistake those children did was that they were born in Uttar Pradesh during Yogi Adityanath’s regime,” Shahnawaz Alam, national secretary of the Congress, said.

“Look at the insensitivity of the BJP government. On one hand, children were burnt to death and preparations made to welcome the Deputy CM. The family even says that there was filth spread across the compound, which was cleaned before the arrival of the Deputy CM. Shameful,” wrote the Congress on X. Ten newborns charred to death in the government-run hospital in Uttar Pradesh.

After the uproar Brajesh Pathak, Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister has taken cognisance of the video and asked the district Magistrate of Jhansi to act on officials who directed such an activity. “Before my visit to the medical College, someone was seen spraying lime on the campus. This is condemnable and shocking. I ask the DM to immediately act on the person who directed for such an activity,” said Mr. Pathak, in a video message.