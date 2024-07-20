Jamiat demands immediate withdrawal of Kanwar Yatra order

The Uttar Pradesh Government’s decision asking eateries and fruit vendors to display the name of the owner on the shops and carts has come in for strong criticism from the Muslim bodies, notably, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, which has called for the immediate withdrawal of the order.

The Jamiat described the decision to make it mandatory for roadside eateries and even fruit sellers to display the name of the owner on the route used by Hindu pilgrims, Kanwariyas, as “unjust, discriminatory, and a clear manifestation of prejudice”. The State government, on its part extended the order initially passed for the townships of Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, and Saharanpur to the whole State. The neighbouring Uttarakhand extended the same order to Haridwar.

“Just as the Dalit community has been subjected to untouchability and presented as impure for centuries, now there is a deliberate attempt to treat Muslims similarly and relegate them to second-class citizenship. This action tarnishes the cultural identity, fabric, and grandeur of our nation, which is rooted in the teachings of Buddha, Chishti, Nanak, and Gandhi. Such divisive measures will never be acceptable,” Mr. Mahmood Madani, president of the Jamiat said.

He argued that the ramifications of the decision will be felt across the State. “It will empower forces that seek the economic boycott of Muslims and provide opportunities for anti-national elements to exploit the situation,” Mr. Madani said. Meanwhile, a Jamaat-e-Islami Hind member called it “a step towards apartheid, similar to South Africa”.

‘We must understand that the local administration in Muzaffarnagar has also asked the eateries to avoid having Muslim staffers on the route of the pilgrims. It is another way of saying, do not give jobs to a Muslim, do not buy from a Muslim,” he said on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Mr. Madani highlighted the fact that the areas through which the Kanwar Yatra passes have a significant Muslim population. “Muslims have always respected the beliefs and practices of the Kanwariyas and have never caused them any harm. However, such an order will severely damage communal harmony and create divisions and misunderstandings among the people.”

He demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government immediately withdraw this decision and focus instead on fostering unity and harmony among all communities.

