ADVERTISEMENT

IPS officer's 19-year-old daughter found dead in hostel room

Published - September 01, 2024 11:26 pm IST - Lucknow

She died due to cardiac arrest, the university said

PTI

An IPS officer's 19-year-old daughter, a student of Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, was found dead in her hostel room here on Saturday (August 31, 2024) night, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased, identified as Anika Rastogi, was a third-year BA LLB (Hons) student. She died due to cardiac arrest, the university said.

Local police officials said Rastogi's father is a 1998 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer currently serving in the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In an official statement, the university said, "It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely demise of Anika Rastogi, a third-year BA LLB (Hons) student, who passed away last night around 10 pm due to cardiac arrest."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US