GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IPS officer's 19-year-old daughter found dead in hostel room

She died due to cardiac arrest, the university said

Published - September 01, 2024 11:26 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI

An IPS officer's 19-year-old daughter, a student of Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, was found dead in her hostel room here on Saturday (August 31, 2024) night, police said.

The deceased, identified as Anika Rastogi, was a third-year BA LLB (Hons) student. She died due to cardiac arrest, the university said.

Local police officials said Rastogi's father is a 1998 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer currently serving in the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In an official statement, the university said, "It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely demise of Anika Rastogi, a third-year BA LLB (Hons) student, who passed away last night around 10 pm due to cardiac arrest."

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.