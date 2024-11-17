ADVERTISEMENT

Infant rescued from hospital fire in Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College passes away

Updated - November 17, 2024 03:49 pm IST

College principal Dr. N.S. Sengar said that the child was not among the injured in the fire accident and was born premature and weak

The Hindu Bureau

Parents and family members of children who were rescued from the November 15, 2024, night fire at Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmibai Medical College lie outside another ward of the hospital where their children have been shifted. | Photo Credit: A.M. Faruqui

An infant who was rescued from the fire that broke out at Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi passed away on Sunday (November 17, 2024) morning.

Babies killed in hospital fire | Braving fire, relatives save many newborns at Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College

‘The child was born prematurely and weighed only 1.5 kilograms. We tried to save him but he couldn’t survive,” Dr. Sengar told The Hindu.

The child’s father, Bhola Singh, a resident of Banda district, said that his son was born only in seven months and was really weak.

“We were here for about a month for our child’s treatment. He was rescued from the fire on Friday but passed away today,” he said, while waiting to complete formalities and take the child’s body home.

Also read | Jhansi hospital fire: Opposition hits out at Uttar Pradesh government 

NHRC notice to U.P. government, DGP

The National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) on Saturday (Nov. 16) said it has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government and the State’s police chief in connection with a fire at the children’s ward of a medical college in Jhansi that claimed the lives of 10 newborns.

“Sixteen babies suffered injuries in the incident, while 37 were rescued safely. Reportedly, police authorities have confirmed that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit and the babies who lost their lives were in incubators,” the NHRC statement read.

