ADVERTISEMENT

Fire at Indian Oil Corp's Mathura refinery, eight injured

Updated - November 13, 2024 02:56 pm IST - Hyderabad

Indian Oil Corporation said, the fire, which occurred in the crude distillation unit after a month-long maintenance, was extinguished and refinery operations remain unaffected

The Hindu Bureau

View of the Indian Oil refinery amid heavy fog, in Mathura, on November 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Days after a blast triggered a fire at its Gujarat refinery resulting in the death of one person, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) reported a fire at its Mathura refinery on Tuesday (November 13, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Eight personnel sustained burn injuries as a result of the incident, the company said, adding that the fire at the Mathura Refinery occurred during the start-up of the Crude Distillation Unit following a planned maintenance shutdown.

The fire was promptly extinguished, and refinery operations remain unaffected, it informed the stock exchanges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three of the injured have been admitted to Apollo Hospital, Delhi, while the others are receiving medical care locally. All those injured are stable, and their recovery is being closely monitored.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The plant and machinery have not suffered any damage, and refinery activities are continuing as usual.

A thorough investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident. The IOC said it remains committed to the highest standards of safety and will provide further updates as needed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US