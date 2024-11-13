Fire at Indian Oil Corp's Mathura refinery, eight injured

Days after a blast triggered a fire at its Gujarat refinery resulting in the death of one person, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) reported a fire at its Mathura refinery on Tuesday (November 13, 2024).

Eight personnel sustained burn injuries as a result of the incident, the company said, adding that the fire at the Mathura Refinery occurred during the start-up of the Crude Distillation Unit following a planned maintenance shutdown.

The fire was promptly extinguished, and refinery operations remain unaffected, it informed the stock exchanges.

Three of the injured have been admitted to Apollo Hospital, Delhi, while the others are receiving medical care locally. All those injured are stable, and their recovery is being closely monitored.

The plant and machinery have not suffered any damage, and refinery activities are continuing as usual.

A thorough investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident. The IOC said it remains committed to the highest standards of safety and will provide further updates as needed.

