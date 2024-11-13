Fire at Indian Oil Corp's Mathura refinery injures eight

At least eight people were injured in a fire at the Indian oil Corp's 8 million metric tons per annum (MTPA) refinery in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, late Tuesday, the country's top refiner said on Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

The fire, which occurred in the crude distillation unit after a month-long maintenance, was extinguished and refinery operations remain unaffected and continued as usual, IOC said in a statement.

This was the second such incident reported by the refiner this week, after a tank fire at its 13.7 MTPA Gujarat refinery killed two and injured two others on Monday (November 11, 2024).

The eight individuals who sustained burn injuries at the Mathura refinery are receiving medical care and their conditions are stable, IOC said.

The plant and machinery have not suffered any damage, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire, it added.