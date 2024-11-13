 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fire at Indian Oil Corp's Mathura refinery injures eight

The fire, which occurred in the crude distillation unit after a month-long maintenance, was extinguished and refinery operations remain unaffected

Published - November 13, 2024 02:00 pm IST

Reuters
View of the Indian Oil refinery amid heavy fog, in Mathura, on November 13, 2024.

View of the Indian Oil refinery amid heavy fog, in Mathura, on November 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

At least eight people were injured in a fire at the Indian oil Corp's 8 million metric tons per annum (MTPA) refinery in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, late Tuesday, the country's top refiner said on Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

The fire, which occurred in the crude distillation unit after a month-long maintenance, was extinguished and refinery operations remain unaffected and continued as usual, IOC said in a statement.

This was the second such incident reported by the refiner this week, after a tank fire at its 13.7 MTPA Gujarat refinery killed two and injured two others on Monday (November 11, 2024).

The eight individuals who sustained burn injuries at the Mathura refinery are receiving medical care and their conditions are stable, IOC said.

The plant and machinery have not suffered any damage, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire, it added.

Published - November 13, 2024 02:00 pm IST

Related Topics

oil and gas - upstream activities / industrial accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.