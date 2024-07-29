GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Increased vigil in Ghaziabad after violence by kanwariyas

The incident took place on July 27, 2024 near Rawali Road in Muradnagar when the car hit some kanwariyas , and the kanwar (pot) being carried by one of them allegedly broke.

Published - July 29, 2024 09:08 am IST - Ghaziabad

PTI
The ruckus ensued after some kanwariyas were allegedly hit by a car. File photo

The ruckus ensued after some kanwariyas were allegedly hit by a car. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The police have intensified security in some areas of Ghaziabad district and imposed more traffic curbs after some kanwariyas thrashed a car driver and vandalised the vehicle after it allegedly hit them in Muradnagar, an official said on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

The kanwariyas later blocked a stretch of the Delhi-Meerut expressway on which the incident took place, and created a ruckus, resulting in a traffic jam, the official said.

Two companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed at Ganga canal bridge of Muradnagar town, adjacent to Rawali Road, and security has been beefed up in other areas of the district as well in view of the sensitive situation after the incident, said Ghaziabad Commissioner of Police Ajay Kumar Mishra.

Driver thrashed

The incident took place on Saturday near Rawali Road in Muradnagar when the car hit some kanwariyas , and the kanwar (pot) being carried by one of them allegedly broke. The enraged kanwariyas then dragged out the driver from the vehicle and thrashed him, he said.

They also allegedly vandalised the car and overturned it, Mr. Mishra said.

Related Topics

religion and belief / law enforcement / Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.