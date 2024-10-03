Hindu outfit chief detained for removing Sai Baba statues from temples

The chief of Sanatan Rakshak Dal, a local outfit, which was running a campaign for removal of statues of Sai Baba from temples here, has been detained for breach of peace, police said on Thursday.

Ajay Sharma was detained on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) night after his outfit removed Sai Baba statues from many temples here on Tuesday (October 1, 2024).

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Gaurav Banswal said Mr. Sharma has been detained on charges of breach of peace on Wednesday night and his family has been informed.

Mr. Sharma had on Wednesday said they have removed Sai Baba's idol from 14 temples so far, including the idol of Sai Baba at the Bada Ganesh temple in Lohatia. Sai Baba's idol will be removed from 50 more temples, he had said. Mr. Sharma had said that only the worship of Lord Shiva, the supreme deity, should take place in Varanasi.

A number of devotees of Sai Baba have objected to the move and expressed concern over the security of temples.

A meeting of managers of Sai Baba temples was also held here on Wednesday in which it was decided to approach the police commissioner against those trying to vitiate the atmosphere.