Allahabad High Court refuses to quash proceedings against six people for disrespecting national flag

Dismissing the petition filed by Gulamuddin and five others, Justice Vinod Diwakar said the act was punishable under the Flag Code of India, 2002, and there was a violation of the Prevention of Insults of National Honour Act, 1971

Updated - August 18, 2024 01:13 pm IST

Published - August 18, 2024 01:01 pm IST - Prayagraj (UP)

PTI
 Allahabad High Court. File

 Allahabad High Court. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Allahabad High Court has refused to quash criminal proceedings against six people accused of carrying a tricolour with Quranic verses during a religious procession, saying such incidents could be exploited by those who seek to create communal discord.

Dismissing the petition filed by Gulamuddin and five others, Justice Vinod Diwakar said the act was punishable under the Flag Code of India, 2002, and there was a violation of the Prevention of Insults of National Honour Act, 1971.

Opposition targets U.P. govt. over HC ordering fresh list to recruit 69,000 teachers

Stressing that the tricolour symbolises unity and diversity of the nation, transcending religious, ethnic and cultural differences, the court observed, "It is a unifying emblem representing the collective identity and sovereignty of India. Act of disrespect towards the tiranga can have far-reaching social cultural implications, particularly in a diverse society like India."

“Such incidents could be exploited by those who seek to create communal discord or fuel misunderstandings between different communities,” the court said in its order on July 29.

The court emphasised that it was crucial to recognise that the actions of a few individuals should not be used to stigmatise an entire community. The Uttar Pradesh Police booked the accused Gulamuddin and five others and a criminal case was registered against them at police station of district Jalaun. The police filed a charge sheet against them on October 4, 2023.

Allahabad HC directs live streaming inside Banke Bihari temple during Janmashthami

Subsequently, the trial court took cognisance of the charge sheet on May 14, 2024 and thereafter issued a summons to them. The accused then filed a petition under section 482 (inherent powers of high court) requesting the court to quash the criminal proceedings against him pending before the Jalaun district court.

Allahabad / Uttar Pradesh

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.