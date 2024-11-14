 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC grants bail to former Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki in arson case, but rejects stay on conviction

A special court in Kanpur had on June 7, 2024 sentenced Samajwadi Party Irfan Solanki and four others for setting a woman's house on fire in Jajmau area.

Published - November 14, 2024 11:52 am IST - Prayagraj

PTI
A view of the Allahabad High court. File photo

A view of the Allahabad High court. File photo | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday (November 14, 2024) granted bail to former MLA of the Samajwadi Party Irfan Solanki but rejected his plea seeking stay on conviction in a case of setting a woman's house on fire.

A bench of Justices Rajiv Gupta and Surendra Singh also dismissed the appeal of the State government seeking enhancement of sentence.

A special court in Kanpur had on June 7, 2024 sentenced Solanki and four others for setting a woman's house on fire in Jajmau area.

Published - November 14, 2024 11:52 am IST

Related Topics

riots / justice and rights / Samajwadi Party / Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.