HC grants bail to former Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki in arson case, but rejects stay on conviction

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday (November 14, 2024) granted bail to former MLA of the Samajwadi Party Irfan Solanki but rejected his plea seeking stay on conviction in a case of setting a woman's house on fire.

A bench of Justices Rajiv Gupta and Surendra Singh also dismissed the appeal of the State government seeking enhancement of sentence.

A special court in Kanpur had on June 7, 2024 sentenced Solanki and four others for setting a woman's house on fire in Jajmau area.