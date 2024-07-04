ADVERTISEMENT

Hathras stampede: Six arrested, ₹1 lakh reward announced on main accused

Updated - July 04, 2024 04:49 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 04:41 pm IST - Hathras (UP)

The key accused Devprakash Madhukar named in the FIR is at large

Agencies

A police officer stands at the site where believers had gathered for a Hindu religious congregation, following which a stampede occurred, in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh on July 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Uttar Pradesh police said on July 4 that they have arrested six sevadars, including two women, in connection with the Hathras stampede that killed 121 people.

The only accused named in the FIR is at large while preacher Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba will be questioned if required during investigation, a senior officer said.

"All six persons who have been arrested worked as sevadars (volunteers) at the satsang," Inspector General of Police (Aligarh Range) Shalabh Mathur told reporters.

“When the stampede occurred, the six sevadars who are now arrested had run away from the site. ₹1 lakh reward is being announced on the arrest of the main accused, Prakash Madhukar. Soon, a non-bailable warrant will be issued against him. We will also investigate if this incident occurred due to a conspiracy,” he added.

Also Read | Bodies of all victims identified, handed over to kin, says District Magistrate

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Police conducted a search operation at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri for ‘Bhole Baba’, a self-styled godman who conducted a ‘satsang’ in Hathras where the stampede took place.

The preacher Surajpal was not mentioned as accused in the FIR lodged at the local Sikandra Rau police station on Tuesday after the stampede at Phulrai village that left 121 people dead in its wake.

