Hathras stampede: SIT submits report to Uttar Pradesh government

Updated - July 09, 2024 10:56 am IST

Published - July 09, 2024 10:35 am IST - Lucknow

PTI
People gather at the Hathras stampede incident site which left 121 people dead during a ‘Satsang’ (congregation), at Phulrai village in Hathras.

People gather at the Hathras stampede incident site which left 121 people dead during a ‘Satsang’ (congregation), at Phulrai village in Hathras. | Photo Credit: ANI

A special investigation team probing the Hathras stampede submitted its report to the Uttar Pradesh government on July 9, a senior official said.

Also Read: Narayan Sakar Hari (Bhole Baba) | Policeman-turned-preacher

The July 2 stampede at the 'satsang' of self-styled godman Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba claimed 121 lives.

The SIT comprised Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone) Anupam Kulshrestha and Aligarh Divisional Commissioner Chaitra V.

Watch | Hathras stampede: ‘Overcrowding reason behind accident’; death toll rises to 121 | Video Credit: PTI

"The SIT has submitted its report to the government," Director of Information, Shishir said. He, however, did not reveal the contents of the report.

Kulshrestha told PTI on July 5 that they have not ruled out the conspiracy angle in the stampede and added that the culpability of the incident was on the organisers of the event.

A separate judicial commission headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Brijesh Kumar Shrivastava, and retired IPS Hemant Rao is also probing the Hathras stampede case.

Hathras stampede: Bodies of all victims identified, handed over to kin, says District Magistrate

Government agencies, including police, have so far blamed the organisers for the mismanagement at the event, noting that the size of the crowd exceeded to over 2.50 lakh from the permitted 80,000.

The lawyer of the 'godman', however, on July 6 claimed "some poisonous substance" sprayed by "some unidentified men" triggered the stampede.

So far, nine people, including key accused Devprakash Madhukar, have been arrested in connection with the stampede.

Madhukar was the main organiser and fundraiser of the July 2 'satsang' of self-styled godman Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba at Phulrai village.

The godman was not mentioned as accused in the FIR lodged at the local Sikandrarau police station on July 2.

