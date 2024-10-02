ADVERTISEMENT

Hathras stampede probe: Uttar Pradesh Police files 3,200-page charge sheet

Published - October 02, 2024 05:02 pm IST - Hathras (Uttar Pradesh)

Uttar Pradesh Police have named 11 individuals as accused, including those responsible for securing the event's permit

PTI

Slippers of victims who died due to stampede at the religious congregation at Hathras district, in Uttar Pradesh on July 3, 2024. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Police, in Hathra, Uttar Pradesh, have filed a 3,200-page charge sheet in a court in connection with the stampede that occurred during the Narayan Sakar Hari "Bhole Baba" congregation on July 2, which claimed 121 lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police have named 11 individuals as accused, including those responsible for securing the event's permit. The court has set October 4 as the date for providing copies of the charge sheet to the accused, defence lawyer A.P. Singh said.

Who is ‘Bhole Baba’, the preacher linked to Hathras stampede tragedy?

“On Tuesday (October 1, 2024), a physical appearance was made in court for the 10 accused, including main organiser and fund raiser of the event Dev Prakash Madhukar, who were brought from Aligarh District Jail to the Hathras District Court,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the accused Manju Yadav is currently out on bail following orders from the Allahabad High Court. "The SIT probing the case has filed the charge sheet. A separate judicial inquiry into the matter is ongoing," Mr. Singh said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A total of 121 people, mostly women, died in the stampede after a satsang of Surajpal alias Bhole Baba alias Narayan Sakar Hari on July 2 in Fulrai village in Hathras' Sikandra Rao area.

Government agencies, including police, have blamed the organisers for mismanagement at the event, noting the crowd size exceeded to more than 2.50 lakh from the permitted 80,000, even though the lawyer of the 'godman' claimed 'some poisonous substance' sprayed by 'some unidentified men' triggered the stampede.

Hathras stampede: Blind faith in a baba kills scores in Uttar Pradesh

An FIR was lodged in the matter on July 2 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence).

Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias 'Bhole Baba' was not mentioned as accused in the case. On July 3, the Uttar Pradesh Government had formed a three-member judicial commission headed by a retired high court judge to probe the Hathras tragedy and to look into the possibility of a conspiracy behind the stampede.

Watch: Hathras stampede leaves families devastated
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US