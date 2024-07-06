Hathras stampede: Main accused Devprakash Madhukar arrested from Delhi

In the latest development in the shocking stampede on July 2 in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras , where at least 121 people lost their lives, the main accused, identified as Devprakash Madhukar was arrested from Delhi.

While speaking to The Hindu, Hathras Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal stated that the accused was held late on July 5 and will be produced in the court on July 6 (Saturday).

Mr. Madhukar, the ‘mukhya sevadar’ of the ‘satsang’ where the stampede occurred, is the only accused named in the FIR lodged at Sikandra Rao police station in Hathras in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, Mr. Madhukar’s lawyer, A.P. Singh, in a video message, claimed that his client had surrendered in Delhi, where he was undergoing treatment. He went on to add that the police may now record his statement or question him but they must take into consideration his health condition and ensure that “nothing wrong happens with him”.

The lawyer further said that Mr. Madhukar will join the probe and share information about the “anti-social elements” at the event.

The police, however, refuted the claims of advocate that main accused Mr. Madhukar was getting treatment at a Delhi hospital and was handed over to police.

The Hathras SP said, “Madhukar was apprehended by us and he was not getting any treatment at the time of arrest.”

It must be noted that the advocate also represents Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba, the self-styled godman at whose ‘satsang’ the stampede occurred. He added that some “anti-social elements” were behind the tragedy.

