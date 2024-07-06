GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hathras stampede: Main accused Devprakash Madhukar arrested from Delhi

Hathras Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal said the accused will be produced in the court on July 6

Updated - July 06, 2024 01:54 am IST

Published - July 06, 2024 01:36 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
At least 121 people lost their lives in the Hathras stampede. File

At least 121 people lost their lives in the Hathras stampede. File | Photo Credit: ANI

In the latest development in the shocking stampede on July 2 in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras , where at least 121 people lost their lives, the main accused, identified as Devprakash Madhukar was arrested from Delhi.

While speaking to The Hindu, Hathras Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal stated that the accused was held late on July 5 and will be produced in the court on July 6 (Saturday).

Hathras stampede: Rahul Gandhi meets kin of victims, urges ‘best possible’ aid

Mr. Madhukar, the ‘mukhya sevadar’ of the ‘satsang’ where the stampede occurred, is the only accused named in the FIR lodged at Sikandra Rao police station in Hathras in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, Mr. Madhukar’s lawyer, A.P. Singh, in a video message, claimed that his client had surrendered in Delhi, where he was undergoing treatment. He went on to add that the police may now record his statement or question him but they must take into consideration his health condition and ensure that “nothing wrong happens with him”.

Also Read : Who is ‘Bhole Baba’, the preacher linked to Hathras stampede tragedy?

The lawyer further said that Mr. Madhukar will join the probe and share information about the “anti-social elements” at the event.

The police, however, refuted the claims of advocate that main accused Mr. Madhukar was getting treatment at a Delhi hospital and was handed over to police.

Hathras stampede: Amid the dead, search on for the living

The Hathras SP said, “Madhukar was apprehended by us and he was not getting any treatment at the time of arrest.”

It must be noted that the advocate also represents Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba, the self-styled godman at whose ‘satsang’ the stampede occurred. He added that some “anti-social elements” were behind the tragedy.

(With PTI inputs)

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.