Hathras stampede: death toll rises to 121; FIR registered against organisers of religious congregation

The death toll in the stampede at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras has risen to 121, a senior official said on July 3. According to the Office of the Relief Commissioner, the number of people injured in July 2nd’s incident stands at 28.

Of the total fatalities, 19 are yet to be identified, it said.

Watch | Hathras stampede: ‘Overcrowding reason behind accident’; death toll rises to 121 | Video Credit: PTI

The Uttar Pradesh Police on July 3 registered an FIR against the organisers of the religious congregation.

The followers of the Narayan Sakar Hari, the godman, had thrown the slippers and other belongings of victims in nearby fields with standing crops to hide evidence of a stampede, U.P. police said in the FIR.

U.P. police have booked the organizer of the event, Devprakash Mathur, under BNS Section-105, 110, 126, 223, 238. The FIR has not named Narayan Sakar Hari who is absconding.

The incident occurred during a ‘satsang’ (prayer meeting) organised by self-styled godman Narayan Sakar Hari in Fulrai village under the Sikandrarau police station area of Hathras district, which was reportedly attended by over one lakh people, mostly women.

In view of the accident, the district administration has issued helplines 05722227041 and 05722227042 for the help of the general public, the official X handle of District Magistrate Hathras said in a post.

