GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hathras stampede: death toll rises to 121; FIR registered against organisers of religious congregation

The followers of the godman had thrown the slippers and other belongings of victims in nearby fields with standing crops to hide evidence of a stampede, police said

Published - July 03, 2024 09:30 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Forensic experts inspect the stampede site that killed people during a sermon at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh on July 3, 2024.

Forensic experts inspect the stampede site that killed people during a sermon at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh on July 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

The death toll in the stampede at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras has risen to 121, a senior official said on July 3. According to the Office of the Relief Commissioner, the number of people injured in July 2nd’s incident stands at 28.

Of the total fatalities, 19 are yet to be identified, it said.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on July 3 registered an FIR against the organisers of the religious congregation.

The followers of the Narayan Sakar Hari, the godman, had thrown the slippers and other belongings of victims in nearby fields with standing crops to hide evidence of a stampede, U.P. police said in the FIR.

U.P. police have booked the organizer of the event, Devprakash Mathur, under BNS Section-105, 110, 126, 223, 238. The FIR has not named Narayan Sakar Hari who is absconding.

The incident occurred during a ‘satsang’ (prayer meeting) organised by self-styled godman Narayan Sakar Hari in Fulrai village under the Sikandrarau police station area of Hathras district, which was reportedly attended by over one lakh people, mostly women.

Hathras stampede tragedy: Bodies of victims lay on floor, loud wails pierce the air

In view of the accident, the district administration has issued helplines 05722227041 and 05722227042 for the help of the general public, the official X handle of District Magistrate Hathras said in a post.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.