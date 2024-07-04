ADVERTISEMENT

Hathras stampede: Bodies of all victims identified, handed over to kin, says District Magistrate

Updated - July 04, 2024 04:04 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 03:26 pm IST - Hathras (U.P.)

Hathras stampede left a total of 121 people, mostly women, dead after the self-styled godman Baba Bhole’s ‘satsang’ on July 2

PTI

A man named Vinod (in white) along with his sons performs last rites of his family members who were killed in a stampede during a ‘satsang’ on July 2, in Hathras on July 4, 2024. Vinod’s mother Jaya Manti (70), wife Rajkumari (40) and daughter Bhumi (10), who had gone to attend Bhole Baba’s satsang got separated and went missing following a stampede at the venue. Their bodies were later found in three different districts - Agra, Hathras and Aligarh. | Photo Credit: PTI

The bodies of all victims of the Hathras stampede have been identified and handed over to their families, District Magistrate Asish Kumar said in Hathras on July 4.

Editorial | Avoidable tragedy: On the Hathras stampede 

A total of 121 people, mostly women, had died after the stampede at self-styled godman Baba Bhole’s ‘satsang’ in Hathras on July 2.

Forensic officials collect the personal belongings of victims who died in a stampede at the venue where it occurred on July 3, 2024 in Hathras, | Photo Credit: Getty Images

“There were three bodies which were unidentified till Wednesday [July 3]. Two of them were identified late last night,” Mr. Kumar told PTI on July 4.

Also read: U.P. Police searches Bhole Baba’s premises in Mainpuri after Hathras stampede

Meanwhile, one body has been identified by the family over a video call in Aligarh hospital and they are on their way to the facility, he added.

Relatives and neighbours mourn the death of stampede victim Kamlesh Jatav, 22, as they cremate her body in Daunkeli village, Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh on July 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

According to officials, the crowd at the congregation exceeded 2.5 lakh, while the permitted limit was 80,000 people.

‘Rahul Gandhi to visit Hathras’

Meanwhile, senior party leader K.C. Venugopal said in New Delhi that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, where 121 people have been killed in a stampede during a religious congregation two days ago.

Terming the tragedy as an “unfortunate incident”, Mr. Venugopal, Congress general secretary (Organisation) said Mr. Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will interact with the affected people during his visit.

