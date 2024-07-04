Hathras stampede: Bodies of all victims identified, handed over to kin, says District Magistrate

The bodies of all victims of the Hathras stampede have been identified and handed over to their families, District Magistrate Asish Kumar said in Hathras on July 4.

A total of 121 people, mostly women, had died after the stampede at self-styled godman Baba Bhole’s ‘satsang’ in Hathras on July 2.

“There were three bodies which were unidentified till Wednesday [July 3]. Two of them were identified late last night,” Mr. Kumar told PTI on July 4.

Meanwhile, one body has been identified by the family over a video call in Aligarh hospital and they are on their way to the facility, he added.

According to officials, the crowd at the congregation exceeded 2.5 lakh, while the permitted limit was 80,000 people.

‘Rahul Gandhi to visit Hathras’

Meanwhile, senior party leader K.C. Venugopal said in New Delhi that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, where 121 people have been killed in a stampede during a religious congregation two days ago.

Terming the tragedy as an “unfortunate incident”, Mr. Venugopal, Congress general secretary (Organisation) said Mr. Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will interact with the affected people during his visit.

