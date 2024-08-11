Har Ghar Tiranga: BJP to organise tricolour march in all 403 Assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP will organise a "tricolour march" across all the 403 Assembly constituencies of the State from August 11 to August 13 as part of its "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign.

A statement issued by the party on Saturday (August 10, 2024) said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will carry out the march at the Assembly Constituency level.

Also Read:Har Ghar Tiranga: PM Modi attempts to appropriate flag his ideological kin disowned, says Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

The march will traverse through cities, villages, streets, and neighbourhoods across the State, spreading the message of patriotism.

“The march will see the participation of State BJP President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, State General Secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh, State Ministers, MPs, MLAs, party officials from the State, region, district, division and booth levels, along with local representatives and citizens, all carrying the national flag”, it said.

Sameer Singh, the State's co-coordinator for the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign and a BJP spokesperson, said Mr. Chaudhary would join party officials and workers in the tricolour march in Saharanpur on Sunday (August 11, 2024) .

He said in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, the BJP has been promoting the "Nation First" message for years through the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, involving various activities, such as hoisting the national flag on every house and organising the tricolour march.