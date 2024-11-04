Gonda train accident: Station Master failed to act on time due to lack of training, says report 

An investigation into the derailment of an express train near Gonda in Uttar Pradesh has revealed that the Station Master and keyman failed to act in time after identifying a serious track defect due to “lack of training, experience and confidence”.

Four passengers were killed and 20 others injured after Train No. 15904 Chandigarh-Diburgarh Express derailed between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations in North Eastern Railway’s Lucknow Division on July 18, 2024.

A statutory inquiry by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), North-Eastern Circle, commenced amid suspicions of a sabotage since the loco pilots of the ill-fated train reportedly heard an explosion before the derailment.

According to railway sources, the CRS has stated in his final report that the Station Master of Motiganj and keyman failed to act in time even after correctly identifying a serious track defect. He attributed this lapse to lack of training, experience and confidence.

“Training for all departments at all levels should be reviewed. Loco crew and Inspectors should be trained to correlate vehicle/loco behaviour with track defects,” the report said.

Acting on the recommendations of the CRS, the Railway Board in a communication to all Zonal Railways said that Sectional Officers and officials involved in maintenance of operations-related safety assets like track, rolling stock, signalling, Overhead Electrification etc., should be utilised exclusively for upkeep of those assets.

“They should be properly trained to identify symptoms of safety related failures and root cause analysis,” the sources quoted the communication as saying.