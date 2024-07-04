GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gangsters Act case: Allahabad HC reserves verdict on MP Afzal Ansari's plea

Along with Ansari's plea, the high court also heard petitions filed by the Uttar Pradesh government and Mr. Rai's son Piyush Kumar Rai seeking enhancement of Ansari's sentence

Published - July 04, 2024 06:42 pm IST - Prayagraj

PTI
Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari.

Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Allahabad High Court on July 4 reserved its judgment on a criminal appeal filed by Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari challenging his four years' sentence by a trial court in a Gangsters Act case linked to the 2005 murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai.

Along with Ansari's plea, the high court also heard petitions filed by the Uttar Pradesh government and Mr. Rai's son Piyush Kumar Rai seeking enhancement of Ansari's sentence.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh reserved his verdict after hearing both the sides.

If the high court upholds the trial court order, Ansari will lose his membership of Parliament. He won the Ghazipur seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

According to the Representation of the People Act, any MP or State legislator sentenced to imprisonment of two years or more shall be disqualified "from the date of such conviction" and remain disqualified for another six years after serving time.

Gangsters Act case 2007 | Supreme Court conditionally suspends conviction of former BSP MP Afzal Ansari

Earlier, an MP-MLA court of Ghazipur had on April 29, 2023, convicted Ansari and sentenced him to four years jail and also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh in the Gangsters Act case.

Following this, Ansari was disqualified as MP. Thereafter, he filed the present criminal appeal before the high court.

On July 24, 2023, the high court granted bail to the five-time MLA and two-time MP but declined to stay his conviction in the case. As a result, though he was released from jail, his membership of Parliament was not restored.

Later, the Supreme Court stayed his conviction, as a result, his membership of Parliament was restored, and he also became eligible to contest the Lok Sabha elections. The apex court had directed the high court to expedite the hearing.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / judiciary (system of justice) / gangs & organised crime / Samajwadi Party / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.