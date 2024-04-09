Former U.P. DGP joins BJP, praises law and order under Yogi’s rule

April 09, 2024 04:33 am | Updated 04:33 am IST - Lucknow

Former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Vijay Kumar and his wife Anupama on Monday joined the BJP at the state party headquarters in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak and other senior party leaders.

Mr. Kumar, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service officer who retired from service on January 31 this year, is the second former DGP to join the BJP in a decade. Brij Lal, a former top state police officer, joined the BJP in 2015 and became a Rajya Sabha member in 2020.

Mr. Pathak, while welcoming Mr. Kumar, said: “People from all walks of lives are joining the BJP. Many top leaders working for different parties are joining the BJP. I welcome everyone. We all should work together in fulfilling the target of winning 80 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.”

Mr. Kumar hailed the improved law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, attributing it as major factor in the state’s rapid development.

“My wife, who is a homemaker, and I come from non-political backgrounds. We are prepared to undertake any responsibility assigned to us. The law-and-order situation improved significantly in the state leading to rapid progress and development,” said the former DGP. He vowed to work tirelessly to make sure the party won all the seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Kumar served as the Uttar Pradesh DGP from May 31, 2023 to January 31 this year. His tenure attracted attention when he advised officials to make security arrangements as per the Hindu calendar because he believed there were certain periods when criminals became more active.

