Forest officials capture leopard that strayed into Aliganj village from Pilibhit Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh

April 30, 2024 12:40 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

Forest officials on April 29 captured a leopard which had strayed into Aliganj village from the nearby Pilibhit Tiger Reserve in Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Forest officials, the leopard which had taken shelter in a cowshed was captured with the help of a veterinary doctor.

Forest officials capture leopard in Aliganj village, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve

MANISH SINGH, deputy director, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, “Today, at around 8 o’clock in the morning, we got information that a leopard had entered the cattle shed in village Aliganj under Nuriya police station, and when we sent our staff to investigate the information, as we came to know that it was a leopard, we cordoned off the area so that there was no loss of life. Then, we caught the leopard with the help of a veterinary doctor. The leopard is healthy and is an eight to nine year-old male.”

The Pilibhit Tiger reserve is spread over the three districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri and Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh. It covers an area of more than 700 square km and is home to a variety of wild animals including leopards and tigers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.