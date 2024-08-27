GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Food poisoning incident in Mathura, around 50 hospitalised

A resident who had come with a patient said after consuming the fritters people started complaining about dizziness, vomiting and shivering

Published - August 27, 2024 11:45 am IST - Mathura

PTI

Around 50 people, including women and children, were hospitalised here due to suspected food poisoning after consuming fritters made of buckwheat flour, officials said on Tuesday (August 27, 2024).

“The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday (August 26) and Tuesday during Janmashtami festivities,” they said.

"We had fritters made of buckwheat flour last night. After that I started vomiting and felt a burning sensation in the stomach," Priyanka, a teenager admitted to the government hospital, said.

Parkham Singh, a resident of Parkham village who had come with a patient, said after consuming the fritters people started complaining about dizziness, vomiting and shivering.

"The kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour) was purchased from a local shop in the village," he said.

Around 50 people from my village have fallen ill, he added.

"My wife is unable to stand, she has become very weak, almost unconscious," Mahesh, another resident of the village, added.

A doctor at the hospital said around 29 patients were admitted here at 1 am with complaints of vomiting and anxiety.

"I have been informed that some other patients have been taken to different hospitals.All those admitted here are undergoing treatment, their condition is stable and improving," the doctor said.

disease / food safety / Uttar Pradesh / Mathura

