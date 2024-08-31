Focus on Dalit, minorities, and OBCs visible from U.P. leaders given role in new AICC team

The appointment of leaders from Uttar Pradesh Congress in the new team of All India Congress Committee (AICC) national secretaries clearly hints towards a focus on Dalit, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and Muslims with one leader each from these sections been given role in the national team. The leaders being given responsibilities have worked closely with former U.P. Congress in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

While Sushil Kumar Pasi, who hails from Rae Bareli and belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC) Pasi community, has been given responsibility of Bihar as National Secretary. Vidit Chaudhary, hailing from the Gurjar community, has been made the co-incharge of Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. Shahnawaz Alam, who was working as the U.P. Congress Minority department president is also made National Secretary and given responsibility of Bihar. Out of the three new national secretaries from U.P., two have been attached in Bihar, a key State in India’s political landscape sending 40 Lok Sabha seats.

“Our party accords respect to dedicated workers, all those given responsibility in AICC from U.P. have long worked for the marginalised sections and against the atrocities of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime,” Anil Yadav, U.P. Congress general secretary, said.

Congress leaders point that Dalit, Muslim, and OBC sections are focus social groups in the grand old party scheme of things in U.P., which also signifies in appointments made from U.P. in All India Congress Committee. The Congress party is running various programmes focused on these socio-religious groups across the State.

“People like us given responsibility as National Secretary in AICC have no political background, it clearly illustrates that in our party, merit, and hard work are the only things which matter. Secondly, it was under Priyanka Gandhi’s leadership as General Secretary incharge people like us started working in U.P. for the cause of marginalised sections like Dalits, minorities and backwards, with these sections becoming focus of Congress political orientation in U.P. and will remain so in coming times,” Shahnawaz Alam, the newly appointed National Secretary in AICC and hailing from U.P. said.