Flooding in Saryu river disrupts National Highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia

Published - September 19, 2024 04:06 pm IST - Ballia (Uttar Pradesh)

Local authorities have closed primary and junior high schools in the most severely impacted areas

PTI

“A nearly 20-metre stretch of National Highway 31 has been washed away by a swollen Saryu river in Bairia tehsil in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia, disrupting traffic movement between Uttar Pradesh and Bihar via the Manjhi bridge,” officials said on Thursday (September 19, 2024.)

According to Bairia sub-divisional Magistrate Sunil Kumar, the river flooded on Wednesday night (September 18, 2024) owing to the increased water flow and Chanddiyar village, located near the famous Jai Prakash Nagar, was among the worst hit.

“Approximately 1,200 people living in the area have been displaced by floodwaters. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to assist in the rescue-and-relief efforts,” the official added.

Local authorities have closed primary and junior high schools in the most severely impacted areas.

