At least four dead, six injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Firozabad, rescue operations underway

Four people have died and six people who were injured are undergoing treatment after an explosion occurred at a firecracker factory in Firozabad’s Naushera on Tuesday (September 17, 2024), a said senior police official.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In Shikohabad PS area, firecrackers were stored at a house and a blast occurred there. Due to the impact of the blast, the roof of a nearby house collapsed. Police took out 10 people from the debris...six people are undergoing treatment at a hospital and four people have died...further rescue operation is still underway,” said Deepak Kumar IG Agra Range said.

The house has collapsed due to the explosion and several people are feared to be trapped under rubble, said police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Firozabad District Magistrate Ramesh Ranjan said that the rescue operations are underway.

“Rescue team is present at the spot. District hospital and sub-district hospital, both are on high alert...team of doctors, ambulance, fire team, disaster team, all are present at the spot,” Firozabad District Magistrate Ramesh Ranjan said.

More details are awaited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.