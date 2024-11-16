At least 10 children die in Jhansi medical college fire

 />
Updated - November 16, 2024 12:59 am IST - Jhans

PTI
The Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi. Photo: Facebook/mlbmc.jhansi

At least 10 children died in a fire that engulfed the children’s ward of a medical college in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district on Friday night (November 15, 2024), officials said in Jhansi, adding that the casualties may go up.

District Magistrate Avinash Kumar told reporters that the fire broke out around 10.45 p.m. in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College possibly due to an electrical short circuit.

The children who were in the outer part of the NICU were rescued, along with some of those who were in the interior part.

“Prima facie there is information of the death of 10 children,” the DM said.

The fire brigade was rushed to the spot while senior officers of the district also reached the medical college, Jhansi Police said in a brief statement on social media.

Purported visuals from the medical college showed panic-struck patients and their caretakers being evacuated, even as several police personnel aided rescue and relief measures.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and directed officials of the district administration to ensure proper treatment to the injured, according to a statement issued in Lucknow.

He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The Chief Minister directed the officials of the district administration and the fire brigade vehicles to reach the spot and expedite the relief work.

Another official statement said Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, also the State’s health Minister, and the Principal Secretary of Health have left for Jhansi on the directions of the CM.

Mr. Adityanath has also directed the divisional commissioner of Jhansi and the deputy inspector general of the police range to submit a report on the matter within 12 hours, the statement added.

Published - November 16, 2024 12:53 am IST

