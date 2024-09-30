ADVERTISEMENT

FIR filed against Samajwadi Party leader for abducting woman in Uttar Pradesh

Published - September 30, 2024 01:07 pm IST - Ballia

According to the FIR, the woman visited the house of the SP leader, Shambhu Nath Yadav, on September 25 and has been missing since then.

PTI

“A Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and another person have been booked for allegedly abducting a 22-year-old woman in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district,” police said on Monday (September 30, 2024).

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the woman visited the house of the SP leader, Shambhu Nath Yadav, on September 25 and has been missing since then. The incident took place in the Ubhav police station area.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said the woman's father lodged the complaint against Shambhu Nath Yadav, a former president of the district cooperative bank, and Pankaj Yadav alias Arpit.

Citing Shambhu Nath Yadav's criminal record, the complainant said he feared for his daughter's life and that she might be harmed. The FIR states that Pankaj Yadav abducted the woman with Shambhu Nath Yadav's assistance.

“An investigation into the matter is underway,” police said.

SP's district spokesperson Sushil Pandey confirmed that Shambhu Nath Yadav is a party leader and previously served as the president of the district cooperative bank.

