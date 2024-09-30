GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

FIR filed against Samajwadi Party leader for abducting woman in Uttar Pradesh

According to the FIR, the woman visited the house of the SP leader, Shambhu Nath Yadav, on September 25 and has been missing since then.

Published - September 30, 2024 01:07 pm IST - Ballia

PTI

“A Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and another person have been booked for allegedly abducting a 22-year-old woman in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district,” police said on Monday (September 30, 2024).

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the woman visited the house of the SP leader, Shambhu Nath Yadav, on September 25 and has been missing since then. The incident took place in the Ubhav police station area.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said the woman's father lodged the complaint against Shambhu Nath Yadav, a former president of the district cooperative bank, and Pankaj Yadav alias Arpit.

Citing Shambhu Nath Yadav's criminal record, the complainant said he feared for his daughter's life and that she might be harmed. The FIR states that Pankaj Yadav abducted the woman with Shambhu Nath Yadav's assistance.

“An investigation into the matter is underway,” police said.

SP's district spokesperson Sushil Pandey confirmed that Shambhu Nath Yadav is a party leader and previously served as the president of the district cooperative bank.

Published - September 30, 2024 01:07 pm IST

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / crime, law and justice / Samajwadi Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.