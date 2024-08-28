Farrukhabad death case: Bodies taken to crematorium-family suspects murder, officials rule out foul play

As the bodies of two teenage girls who were found hanging on a tree at Bhagautipur village of Kaimganj in Farrukhabad were taken to the crematorium ground, family members raised suspicions of murder and claimed that thorns were pierced in one of the bodies and the body had marks from a belt.

“We are labelling allegations of murder because the girl with higher weight was up and the girl with lesser weight was down. She had marks of injury on her leg, and thorns were pierced in her body and also had marks of belts,” said the father of one of the deceased.

“We demand a correct investigation and the culprit must be punished... FIR has not been registered. We are sure that the girls have been murdered... Police are saying that it is suicide but we don’t agree with this version,” he added.

The father of the deceased also said that he had spoken to a senior police official and he is been assured of a fair investigation and post-mortem report.

However, Farrukhabad SP Alok Priyadarshi said that both the girls were close friends and prima facie it seemed that they had died by suicide.

“We got the information from Bhagautipur village of Kaimganj that two girls (aged 18 and 15) were found hanging on a tree. Police reached there. It was found that both were close friends. ,” SP Alok Priyadarshi said.

Chief Medical Officer Farrukhabad, Avanindra Kumar also ruled out any evidence of sexual or physical assault.

CMO Farrukhabad Avanindra Kumar said, “Postmortem of both the girls has been done. There is no evidence of sexual or physical assault.”

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Awadesh Prasad on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government, saying that the law and order has “failed”, over the death of two girls.

Speaking with ANI, Awadesh Prasad said, “This incident is saddening and painful. It is sad that since the BJP has come to power under Yogi Adityanath, law and order have completely failed.”

“Everyday incident like this keeps happening in UP. The law and order is out of their (BJP) control.” Awadesh Prasad said.

Prasad further demanded a speedy investigation of the case. “It should be seriously investigated and financial help to be provided to the victim’s family,” he said.

