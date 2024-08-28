ADVERTISEMENT

Farrukhabad death case: Bodies taken to crematorium-family suspects murder, officials rule out foul play

Published - August 28, 2024 03:11 pm IST - Farrukhabad (Uttar Pradesh)

The father of the deceased also said that he had spoken to a senior police official and he is been assured of a fair investigation and post-mortem report

ANI

Police personnel investigate after the bodies of two girls were found hanging from a tree, at Kayamganj area in Farrukhabad, on August 27, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

As the bodies of two teenage girls who were found hanging on a tree at Bhagautipur village of Kaimganj in Farrukhabad were taken to the crematorium ground, family members raised suspicions of murder and claimed that thorns were pierced in one of the bodies and the body had marks from a belt.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are labelling allegations of murder because the girl with higher weight was up and the girl with lesser weight was down. She had marks of injury on her leg, and thorns were pierced in her body and also had marks of belts,” said the father of one of the deceased.

“We demand a correct investigation and the culprit must be punished... FIR has not been registered. We are sure that the girls have been murdered... Police are saying that it is suicide but we don’t agree with this version,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The father of the deceased also said that he had spoken to a senior police official and he is been assured of a fair investigation and post-mortem report.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, Farrukhabad SP Alok Priyadarshi said that both the girls were close friends and prima facie it seemed that they had died by suicide.

“We got the information from Bhagautipur village of Kaimganj that two girls (aged 18 and 15) were found hanging on a tree. Police reached there. It was found that both were close friends. ,” SP Alok Priyadarshi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Medical Officer Farrukhabad, Avanindra Kumar also ruled out any evidence of sexual or physical assault.

CMO Farrukhabad Avanindra Kumar said, “Postmortem of both the girls has been done. There is no evidence of sexual or physical assault.”

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Awadesh Prasad on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government, saying that the law and order has “failed”, over the death of two girls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking with ANI, Awadesh Prasad said, “This incident is saddening and painful. It is sad that since the BJP has come to power under Yogi Adityanath, law and order have completely failed.”

“Everyday incident like this keeps happening in UP. The law and order is out of their (BJP) control.” Awadesh Prasad said.

Prasad further demanded a speedy investigation of the case. “It should be seriously investigated and financial help to be provided to the victim’s family,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US