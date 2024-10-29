GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Family of 10-year-old U.P. spiritual influencer claims to receive life threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Abhinav Arora is a spiritual content creator from Delhi who claims that his spiritual journey began when he was just three-years-old

Published - October 29, 2024 10:38 am IST - Mathura (Uttar Pradesh)

ANI

The family of 10-year-old influencer Abhinav Arora claimed that he received a life threat from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, his mother, Jyoti Arora said that Abhinav has not done anything other than devotion that he has to tolerate so much.

Also read | Under police scanner for Baba Siddique’s murder, Lawrence Bishnoi faces over two dozen criminal cases

“Efforts are being made to do our social escalation through social media. Abhinav has not done anything due to which we are getting threats...Abhinav has not done anything other than devotion that he has to tolerate so much,” she said.

“We received a call message from Lawrence Bishnoi group today where we were being threatened that Abhinav would be killed. Last night, we got a call that I missed. We received a message from the same number today that they would kill Abhinav,” she added.

Notably, Abhinav Arora is a spiritual content creator from Delhi who claims that his spiritual journey began when he was just three years old.

He further claimed that he has been receiving death threats, saying “There is chaos outside the house... there is a threat of killing... how long will we tolerate it.”

Published - October 29, 2024 10:38 am IST

